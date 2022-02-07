YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James L. Taylor, Sr. will be held Friday February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston St. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Taylor departed this life February 3, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday February 11, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

