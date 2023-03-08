YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James L. Taylor, Jr. will be held Thursday March 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Agape Assembly Church, 426 Nevada Ave SW in Warren, Ohio. Mr. James L. Taylor, Jr. 72, transformed from terrestrial to celestial early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday March 16, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. James L. Leroy Taylor Jr.

