YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James L. Mitchell will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Mitchell departed this life Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue and on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.