YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Center with his loving family by his side.

Mr. James Sutton was born on January 14, 1943 in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Leola Shannon Sutton and James H. Sutton, Sr.

He attended East High School and directly after graduation he enlisted into the United Stated Army serving as Sergeant and was military police officer for 21 years.

He attended various churches.

He was active member with the VFW Post 93, he really took a liking to and enjoyed working on cars and his favorite hobby was fishing. He was member of a pool league where he played pool at various places in Youngstown area; playing his lottery numbers and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, James Sutton of Arizona and Mario Bradley of Campbell; one daughter, Michelle Drummond of Boardman; two stepdaughters, Crystal Thomas of Florida and Katrina Davis of Campbell; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Peggy Ann Jones and Barbara Sutton Cecil; five brothers, Dale, Leroy, Wayne, Charles and Nathaniel Sutton; one great-granddaughter, Tamia Johnson.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

