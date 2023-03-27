YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. James Edward Ferguson will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

A memorial celebrating his life and legacy will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. James Edward Ferguson was born on April 5, 1961 to Leo and Leona Ferguson in Sandusky, Ohio and was the last of 12 children to be born.

In his lifetime, Mr. Ferguson exhibited an exquisite talent in music and always used it for the glory of God. His walk with God led him to many beautiful moments such as releasing his album “Grey Matter”, playing at the Stellar Awards in 2002, starring in Nativity: The Hope in 2016, playing the preacher in The Color Purple in 2021, starring in operas with his daughter and playing for artists like Cece Winans, Bishop Noel Jones, James Cleveland, Fred Hammond and many more artists around the globe. He sustained a full-time career as the Minister of Music at churches all over the United States over the course of his life.

His pride and joy were his two beautiful daughters, LaNae’ Ferguson and Rave’ Johnson, whom he loved dearly; the many children he taught and mentored in the Youngstown City School District, traveling, learning and creating sweet memories with his friends and family.

Towards the end of his life, James had been working at East High School in the ED Unit as an assistant teacher and at Rising Star Baptist Church as the Minister of Music for the past decade and has inspired many to do great things within the Lord and with themselves.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, James E. Ferguson was set free from this earth and guided by his parents, Leo snd Leona Ferguson; his brothers, Melvin Parker and Chuckie; his adoptive mothers, Paula Curley, Dolores Brown snd Phyllis Duffey Johnson and some of his dearest friends.

He was and still is an inspiration to many musicians and one of his favorite scriptures – which truly describes him – was James 1:1a “James, a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ,” for that is truly who he was and will always be remembered for.

