CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James “Beadie” Townsley will be held Friday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE, in Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Townsley, 78, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and grandpa was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

He entered this world on February 16, 1944 in Paducah, Kentucky, being born to John D. and Ora Lee Townsley.

He attended McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio.

Beadie was employed as a truck driver for 33 years with the City of Canton Department of Sanitation.

He was known by family and friends for being an avid collector of antiques and vintage items and he enjoyed landscaping. He was very proud of being baptized in 2014. James was a huge football fan and loved the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football teams. He is always to be remembered as the person we ALL could go to for EVERYTHING from a simple ride to a place to stay, no matter WHAT we know Daddy/Grandpa/ Beadie was one we could count on!! He loved playing the lottery, music (The O’Jays), he loved singing, fishing and playing cards with family. James was very family oriented and after retirement he spent alot of time being a place of respite for all who knew him well. He always celebrated life to the fullest and demonstrated strength and courage. He patiently showed unwavering faith in ANY adversity. He was TRULY a strong man whom we all gathered our strength from. We will miss him dearly whenever we need that strong shoulder to lean on or that playful voice to lift our spirits.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. James Beadie Townsley.