Jake Short, III, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jake Short, III will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at New and Living Way Apostolic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Mr. Short of Sharon Pennsylvania passed away on April 5, 2021 following a period of declining health. He was 76.

Jake was born on January 2,1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son to Jake and Viola (Steward) Short.

He attended Farrell Schools.

Jake Short, III worked at National Casting Midland-Ross in Farrell until it closed. He then moved on to Industrial Air and Russell Mills in Alexander City, Alabama.

He was raised as a member of Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, Farrell Pennsylvania and New Elam Missionary Baptist Church, Alexandria City, Alabama.

His hobbies were hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan for the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Montel Orlando (Rica) Short, Kenyon Maurice Short; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norene Idella Short Holden, Debra Artemius Short; a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jake Short Jr; his mother, Viola Dana Steward Short; his second wife, Emma Lois Phillips Short; his son, Justin Lydell Short; his great niece, Chastity Grace Short; his first wife, Barbara Jean Ford Short and his brother, Dennis Samuel Short.

The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

He will be laid to rest in New Elam Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander City, Alabama.

We the Family ask that everyone in attendance wear a mask and follow all recommended protocols.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

