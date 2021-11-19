Jacqueline Vernetta Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Jacqueline Vernetta Allen will be held Saturday, November, 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Vernetta Allen, 69, was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland and was formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania. She was a resident of Youngstown, Ohio and on Saturday, November 13, 2021 she passed away at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born on March 22, 1952 to her parents, the late Edward Allen and Margie Taylor Simpson.

Jackie was a friend to so many and “never met a stranger.” She can be described as everyone’s favorite person, aunt, cousin and best friend. She was the life of the party and told the best stories which included voice overs and choreography. She loved to cook and feed her loved ones. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and rarely missed an event. She loved thrifting and garage sales. She was a “Jack of All Trades.” She cared for others during her time as a caregiver and housekeeper. She was a self-taught hairstylist who could replicate and learn any technique just by seeing a style. She was an amazing seamstress who often made her own clothing throughout the years, as well as creating beautiful pieces for others, including garments for fashion shows, pageants and even for a television production. She has been both designer and participant. She had a love for horses and grew up in her family’s business, the Bruce Street Stables, formerly Allen Stables. She was very proud of her family’s rich history as “Arabber’s” in the City of Baltimore. Any given day you may see their horse and buggies trotting through the city selling some of the city’s finest fruits and vegetables right outside your door.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mildred Allen; stepfather, Aaron Garfield Simpson, Sr.; one sister, Gwendolyn Green; two brothers, Aaron “Stuffy” Garfield Simpson, Jr. and Gary Allen and far too many others that are greatly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ishmail Arvin, Sr., Ifraj “Sy” Arvin-Ross, Ishan Arvin and Iyesha Arvin-Harvey and her husband Alex and her son, Aaron Allen; a sister, Tamara Johnson; three brothers, Maynard Sharp, Terry and Eric Allen; two nieces, Tiffany Siciliano-Norman and Simone Sharp; a sister-in-law, Glenda Gibson; 13 grandchildren, Ishmail, Jr., Khadijah, Andre, Raja, Devin, Dameer, Kyrah, Mekhi, Jalen, Isaiah, Basie, Ava and Erin; four great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Raelyn, Andre, Jr. and Josephine; the father of her children and life-long friend, Ibrahim “C.T.” Musheer, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and the best of friends.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the healthcare workers who risk their lives daily fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 20 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

