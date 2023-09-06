AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquela “Quey” Domonique Tejah Dickey departed this earthly life on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Quey was born on January 11, 1990 to Stephanie Oakes and Sean Teamor.

From the start Quey brought joy to everyone around her. Her smile would warm the room and her laugh could pierce even the coldest of hearts. She had a gift for making others laugh, and entertaining them with her theatrical antics. Quey was involved with the Youngstown Playhouse in her youth and carried the love of the performing arts throughout her life.

Growing up she enjoyed playing volleyball, especially for her favorite coach and stepfather, Paul Oakes. Quey graduated from Chaney High School in 2008 and went on to LaRoche College where she continued playing. During her time at LaRoche, she met some of her favorite people which included Wendy Gromling and Jess who she kept in touch with after her time there.

Quey was an avid supporter of her sister, Bobbi and her brother, PJ. She loved recounting stories about them as they grew up and was extremely proud of the adults they have become.

In 2010, she met Benjamin Dickey, whom she married in 2018. From the moment they met they were deeply in love. Together they cared for Billy, Severus, RuPaws and Petrovna (Trovie), their fur babies.

Over the years she held many jobs, her favorite being her time as an STNA. Being able to care for others was important to her and she was able to form bonds with those that she cared for.

If you knew her in life you would know that she loved fiercely, always desiring a closeness with friends and family.

Quey leaves behind her husband, Benjamin Dickey of Austintown, Ohio; her mother, Stephanie Oakes of Youngstown, Ohio; her stepfather, Paul Oakes of North Lima, Ohio; her father, Sean Teamor of Charlotte, North Carolina; her grandmother, Jacqueline Bowers of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Bobbi Oakes of Youngstown, Ohio; her brother, PJ Oakes of Canfield, Ohio; her nephew, Genesis Oakes-Bell of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

Quey was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eva Dorsey (paternal); grandfather, Stephen Bowers (maternal); aunt, Lovey Elliot (maternal); aunt, Barbara Wilson (maternal); uncles, Richard Hollis (maternal), David Brown (maternal) and George Brown (maternal) and fur baby, Severus.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at J.E. Washington Funeral Services located at 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Calling hours and public viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to leave you with a poem written by Quey.

Candles:

Candles are a gift of light

A tiny sun a bit of star

No other dancer in the night

Dances with such sheer delight

Little souls serene and bright

Each a glimpse of what we are

Shining innocent and pure.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Jacquela Dickey.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.