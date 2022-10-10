YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Jacob J. “Moneybagg” Moore will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Known to his family and friends as “Moneybagg”, Jacob, 21, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

He entered this world on March 15, 2001 in Youngstown, Ohio, a beloved son of Michael Moore, Sr. and Christine Reger.

Jacob “MoneyBagg” Moore was the most selfless person you would ever meet. He was a giver and always made sure his mother and family were well taken care of. He had a funny sense of humor and was looking forward to making money, being a father and providing for his family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his siblings, Michael Moore JR (Autumn), Damon Jones (Blair), Sahvannah Pierce (Andre), Adrianne Hudson, Michaesha Moore, Christopher Moore(Brittany), Stephanie MZ BEA Moore, Anthony Luda Moore (Asia), Jaden Moore, Damya MAMA Moore and Sierra Akins; his companion, Taeja Warren who is awaiting the arrival of their son, Jacob, Jr.; his “day one” brother, Ray’Mon Sims; his nieces, Michkea, Michkaylynn, Arrianna, Erin, Aubree, Ca’Miyah and Majesity; his nephews, Michael B., Michael J, MehKi, Deandre, Brandon and Marvin and his fraternal grandmother, Lizzie B. Moore, all of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of other relatives, close cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, the late Deacon Jeff Moore; great-grandparents, the late Rev. Booker T. Brown and sister, Lela (Ms. Redd) Brown and maternal grandparents, Lynn and George Reger.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Jacob Jeffery “Moneybagg” Moore.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.