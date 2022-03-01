YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Iteia LaDawn Colyar will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Colyar, age 41, departed this life on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Ms. Colyar was born on July 5, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Mr. James Lewis Tellington III and Mrs. Alberta Tellington Colyar.

Ms. Iteia Colyar graduated from Chaney High School.

She worked at Concepts of Learning Early Childcare for ten years. She also had worked at the YMCA.

Ms. Colyar was a loving and a very caring person, she loved cooking, gathering with family and helping other people.

She leaves to cherish her memory her father, James Lewis Tellington III; her daughter, Broyna Colyar; her sisters, Timisha Colyar and Chawnta Daniels; her brother, Mr. Jason Tellington; her niece, Jahneka Taylor and her nephew, Richard Harris III. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Tellington; her grandmother, Ora Lee Colyar; her grandfather, Noble Colyar; her brother, Johnny Evens; her aunt, Julia Mae Cochrane and her uncle, Clifton Colyar.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for joining them to pay tribute to a special person who was dear to our hearts, Ms. Iteia LaDawn Colyar. The family will receive friends Friday, March 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Iteia L. Colyar.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.