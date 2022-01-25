YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Iris Bush Cottle will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Cottle departed this life Monday, January 10, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio.

Mrs. Cottle was born January 1, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shirley Creel-Hinton, reared by Kenneth and Andrienne Bush.

She was a graduate of South High School in 1972, as well as Choffin’s School of Practical Nursing.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She retired in 2007 from nursing after almost 40 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Charles H. (Karin) Hopkins of Germany; her loving children, Marcus L. Bush, Michole S.A. Cottle and her stepson, Charles T. (Lakela) Hall, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren Tiairra, My’Twan, Mekhi, Meziah and My’Love who she helped rear; two great-grandchildren, Mariah and Syriah; the family puppy named Cash, as well as a host of family members, children and grandchildren she picked up through the years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael S.A. Bush; her mother; her husband, Charles H. Cottle whom she married January 31,1986 who passed away February 26,1999; her Godsister, Dionne Eldridge and one great0granddaughter Ava.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

