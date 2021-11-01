Ira “Pete” Logan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ira “Pete” Logan will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Logan departed this life on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Logan was born June 21, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Annie Watkins Logan.

He was formerly employed with Packard Electric retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He was an original member of the Soul Gents and the Southern Tavern.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Barbara Southerland whom he married on October 30, 1992; his children, Robert Wilson and Stephen Lawrence; his sister, Louise Salters; his grandchildren, Te’John, Andre, Breonna and Kierra, Rashon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Charldean Wilson, Charles Logan, Robert Logan, Ruth Love and Audrey Massengile.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J. E. Washington Funeral Services.

