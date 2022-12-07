CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Iphagenia “Almalee” Smith will be held Friday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Deliverance Christian Center, 2631 Harvard Avenue NW in Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Smith departed this life Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Smith was born July 12, 1935 in Millersferry, Alabama to Eliza Jane Wimberly. Her family moved to Canton in the 1940s where she attended Canton City Schools and met the love of her life, Ivory C. Smith, Jr. To this union was born eight children, plus one.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ivory C. Smith, Jr. and sons, Larry Williams, Gregory Williams and Peter Smith.

Mother Smith leaves to cherish her memory sons, Ricardo (Vicky) Smith of Savannah, Georgia, Ivory C. Smith III and Daryle Smith; daughters, Darlene Hawkins of Sandusky, Ohio and Elena Long; daughter-in-law, Theresa Williams and Plus One, Yvonne (Kiko) Dinkins, as well as a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

