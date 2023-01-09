YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab Center.

She was born in Girard, Ohio on December 17, 1930 the second child of James and Lucy (Southerland) Thorpe, Sr.

In September of 1953, Ida and Thad Tharpe, Jr. were joined in marriage by Kathryn Kuhiman, making their home in Youngstown. To this union three children were born.

Ida attended Maple Avenue Elementary School in Girard, Ohio and graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

As a child, Ida was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Clinkscale where she was a member of the Jubilee Choir, pastors aide and the usher board. She also wrote and created the holiday plays for the church. Ida was a member of the Kathryn Kuhiman Ministries and later joined Emmanuel Ministries under the pastorship of David Verzilli, Sr. where she served in many leadership roles. Led by the Holy Spirit Pastor Ida Tharpe, Sis Willamina Mitchell and Sis. Rose Coleman, started a local branch of the Pacesetter’s Ministries that originated in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Some services were held at Prayer Mountain Ministries located in Darlington, Pennsylvania under the pastorship of Jim and Naomi Allison. She was also associated with the Salvation Army, El Shaddai Dominion and the Restoration Ministries. Through her Christian walk, Pastor Ida always spoke about her healing from God that she received at a Kathryn Kuhlman service.

She also wrote a book titled Spiritual Nuggets, a collection of Life Essays.

Ida enjoyed spreading the word of Jesus and visiting the sick and shut-in, praying for them and making flower arrangements for their enjoyment. She volunteered as a candy striper in the local hospitals. Ida had a love for her family and enjoyed spending time with her sisters and brother. They gathered together for over 40 years celebrating Christmas and her birthday.

Mother Ida is survived by her sons, Philip L. (Esther) Tharpe and Thad Tharpe III, both of Youngstown, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nellie Beatrice Harris, Ruby (Lee Vaughn) Toney and Delores (James)Simmons, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces, nephews, spiritual sons, daughters and dear friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Thad Tharpe, Jr.; daughter, Dionne P. Eldridge; grandsons, Duane Eldridge and Ben Tharpe; granddaughter, Tasheda Duck; parents, James and Lucy Thorpe, Sr.; sister, Mary Grace and brother, James Thorpe, Jr.

