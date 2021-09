YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Herman Smith will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Phillips Memorial Church, 1407 Victor Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Smith departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Herman Smith