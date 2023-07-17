YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Carr, 77, beloved father, spouse, son and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

He entered this world on January 13, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky, born to James and Norma Carr.

He was a skilled artist, loved basketball and football. He was an avid Steelers Fan.

He married his high school sweetheart, Danna Morris Blaine in 1965

He worked for Kessler’s Products for many years and Mor-X Plastics until he retired 15 years ago.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherri Michelle Carr, Shermona (Derrick) Hart and Tamara (Eric) Barcley; his son, Herman D. Carr; his brother, Ralph (Linda) Carr; sister, Dallas Carr; grandchildren; Dru Carr, Danna Carr, Derrick Hart ll, Herman Carr, Daunavon Hart, Dre Carr, Dawne’ Carr, D’Marcus Carr, Tionna Carr, Tynia Carr, Kyra Carr, Aiden Carr Stuart, Geano Huff Carr, Daunie Huff Carr, Erie Barcley and Eric Barcley ll and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, three sisters and two brothers.

Herman will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Funeral services for Mr. Carr will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m.

