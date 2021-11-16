Herbert Dean Mosley, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Herbert D. Mosley will be held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Cedar Ave Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Mosley became a citizen of heaven on Saturday, November 13th 2021 at 8:39AM surrounded by his children. He was 92 years old.

Herbert was born, June 20, 1929, in Cleveland Ohio to William B. and Pearl Lee Mosley.

A 1947 alumnus of Farrell Area High School; He completed drafting school at New Castle School of Trade.

He retired in 1983 from Westinghouse Electric Corporation, in Sharon Pennsylvania, where he worked as a coil winder, for 30+ years. He continued to work as a driver at John Hetra Elementary School for ten years.

A Korean War Veteran, Herbert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, as a machinist in June 1953.

A lifetime member of Cedar Avenue Church of God in Sharon, he served loyally and honorably in various capacities and leadership, including Usher, Choir and Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, Deacon and Elder. Herbert belonged to the church Prayer and Bible Study, Super Seniors, and Men’s Morning Prayer group.

Herbert leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Vickie L. Mosley and Laurie A. (Luther) Phillips; one son, Steven D. (Lynette) Mosley; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Lonnie) Holder, Cleveland, Ohio; Mrs. Artis (Luticia Elaine) Clemmons, Ft Worth, Texas and Etha Mosley Price, Sharon, Pennsylvania. seven grandchildren; Ashley L. (Raymond) Byrd, Channing (Destiney) Phillips, Jazhmine Phillips, Xaiver Mosley, Trenton Mosley, Erica (Marcus) Young and Tiffany Dye; nine great-grandchildren; Jadon, Josiah, Danielle, Brooklyn, Aubree, Mazi, Cairo, Aubree and Cash and his special furry companions Neko and Tobie. Also surviving are a host of cousins and other relatives.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, of 43 years, Betty (Hendricks) Mosley; a sister, Pearl Delores (Mosley) Jones and a brother, William Forest Mosley.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the church. Cedar Ave Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Herbert Dean Mosley

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.