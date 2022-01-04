CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Henry A. Patterson, Jr. will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at God Given COGIC,1027 9th St NE in Canton, Ohio. Known to his family and friends as “Sweet Hen” he received his wings on December 27, 2021.

He was born on February 19, 1958 in Canton Ohio to the late Henry Patterson Sr. & Hazel (Dixon) Patterson. Henry accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord & Savior at God Given Church of God in Christ. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York as a child and moved back to Canton when he was 15 yrs. old.

Henry was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1976 and he also graduated from Mechanic School in Philadelphia Ohio. He then worked as a mechanic for 40 plus years before retiring.

Henry is proceeded in death by his loving brother Tyrone Patterson; Sister’s Theresa Dixon, Carmilla Dixon and Nina (Mike) Davidson.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mr. & Mrs. Henry (Missionary) Linda Patterson Sr.; his loving wife of 25 yrs Joyce Patterson, stepchildren, Bobby Lewis, Kania Jenkins, Douglas Jenkins and Katrease Massey; nine siblings, Michael (Mary) Patterson, Cheryl Denise (Alfred) Rhodes, Lolita (Damon) Bryant, Lorri Hubbard, Zelda Dixon, Azalea (Tim) Lane, Henry Stavan (Nicole) Patterson, Delbert Hill, Jr. and Kenneth (Joyce) Hill: 12 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special cousins, Calvin (B0) Patterson & Korey Stevens; special friends, Addis Desmond and Thomas Stokes.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

