YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Lacey, a vibrant soul whose laughter lit up every room she entered, after a brief season of sickness, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at her residence in Columbus, Ohio.

Born on July 6, 1952, to the union of Madge and Frances Lacey, Helen would ultimately become a cherished mother, devoted grandmother and a beloved friend to many.

Helen’s light-hearted spirit and unwavering love will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. To know her, you understood she had the soul of an angel and mouth of a sailor, oftentimes based upon how you approached her.

Helen’s zest for life and infectious energy brought joy to all who crossed her path. Her vivacious personality and genuine love for others made her the life of every party. With an uncanny ability to find the silver lining in any situation, Helen had a unique way of turning even the darkest moments into moments of laughter and joy.

As an adoring grandmother, Helen embraced her role with enthusiasm and grace. Whether it was reading or engaging in playful games on her tablet, she always found a way to create lasting memories with her beloved family. Her unconditional love and unwavering support enriched their lives and will forever remain a guiding light for them.

Professionally, Helen was proud to have been part of the Paragon Industries family, where she formed friendships and made a positive impact on those around her. Her dedication and hard work left an indelible mark within the workplace and her warm smile will be deeply missed by her colleagues.

Helen joins the ancestors that preceded her in death which includes her parents, four brothers, one sister and her special nephew, Pako Lacey. As she takes her rightful place among them, she would encourage those of her family to remember the wisdom of the ancestors in order to become wise.

She is survived by her adoring daughter, Melissa Watkins and her loving sons, Eric and Stanley Lacey, and her supportive siblings Lorraine Yancy, Kay Madison, Jennifer Lacey, Marlane Johnson, Iris Clark, Nora Ali, Albert Lacey, Robert Lacey, Charles Lacey and Thomas Lacey. Additionally, her grandchildren Eric, Anthony, NaZjay, Tamaya and Hasani and great-grandchildren, Nova Reign and Eric, are committed to keeping her memories alive and vibrant. She also leaves an expansive score of other relatives and friends who will forever cherish the countless memories they shared this fierce spirit.

In celebration of her zest for life, family and friends will come together for a Celebration of Helen’s Life on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Lewis W. Macklin II officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive visitation one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Helen Lacey’s vibrant spirit and zest for life will forever remain an inspiration to us all. Her unique ability to find joy in every moment and her unwavering love and support touched countless lives. While her earthly presence may be gone, her legacy will endure in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. We rejoice in the confident knowledge that she is at peace with her God.

The Lacey Family entrusted the of Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 330-782-8500

Send flowers to the service of Helen Lacey.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.