YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Hazel R. Scott will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Scott departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service.

Arrangement handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 210 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.