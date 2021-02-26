Harvey Lee Lites, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Brother Harvey Lee Lites, will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lites was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital. Harvey was 80 years old.

Mr. Lites was born on May 5, 1940, a son of the late Ben and Sarah Moss Lites in North, South Carolina.

He attended CA Johnson High School.

Harvey was employed by Johnston & Johnston Residential Hauling and in 1969 he became self-employed and changed the name to Lites Hauling.

He enjoyed playing baseball and was an avid bowler. He always had a good joke and could make anyone laugh.

He proudly served as a Deacon, trustee, member of the choir, men’s fellowship and Sunday school teacher.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Barbara Tresevant Lites, whom he married September 25, 1961; his children, Dondi (Jeanne) Lites of Farrell, Reginald Lites of Pittsburgh, Karl (Marla) Lites of Farrell, Kala Lites of Farrell and Tallisa Lites-Johnson of Farrell; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his Godson and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and a sister.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.