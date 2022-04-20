FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Harrison Blackwell will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Blackwell departed this life Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Addison Healthcare Center in Masury, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

