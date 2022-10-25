YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Third Baptist Church.

Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. succumbed to complications from bladder cancer and passed away on Saturday, October 22 at 90 years of age.

Howard was born to Houston and Eugenia Pincham in Red House, Virginia in 1932. He grew up in the Smoky Hollow area of Youngstown with his parents and four brothers and sisters.

When he was not in school, Howard and his siblings worked in his father’s coal yard. He graduated from East High School in 1949.

Howard was drafted during the Korean War where he served as a corporal in the Army Signal Corps.

After his honorable discharge, he returned to Youngstown and the Third Baptist Church where he had been a member since 1944. He was ordained as a Deacon there in 1956.

He met and married Edna Miller at that church in 1957. Their lifetime dedication to Jesus Christ and work among local and national communities was celebrated frequently.

Adopting the nickname “The Friendly Deacon”, Howard was the first to arrive and the last to leave every church event. He served as chairman of the Deacon Ministry at Third Baptist Church and a member of the Mahoning Shenango Valley Deacons Association.

In 1960, the couple started the H. H. Pincham Moving Company with a single pickup truck. For the next 60 years, Howard and his employees moved thousands of households throughout the country, including a few overseas and back. Known for expertise, honesty and integrity in the moving business, Howard helped other entrepreneurs enter the moving business and used his earnings to help local charities.

Howard took up bowling in his senior years and was recognized for throwing multiple 260+ games. He sponsored bowling teams for years until the pandemic of 2020 closed the area bowling alleys.

Howard is survived by son, H. Howard (Wendy) Pincham, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia L. (Jim) Little; three grandchildren, Brandon Pincham, Corena Pincham and Tylair Little; two great-grandchildren, Luna and Lanai; a sister, Betty Jones; his special companion, Sherry Warren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

His wife, Edna Pincham; his parents and siblings, Ruth Clark, Naomi Hawkes and George Pincham, Sr., preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the causes that Howard was dedicated to: Third Baptist Church, Attn: Board of Deacons, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown, OH 44502 or Cleveland Veterans Administration Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Services, GPF1205 H. Pincham, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.

The family will receive guests Friday, October 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to services.

“I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die…” John 11:25,26a NLT.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

