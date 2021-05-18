Gwendolyn Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Together Again” A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Gwendolyn C. Wilson will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Wilson transitioned on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 unexpectedly at the age of 75.

She was born on January 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward Parker, Sr. and Beatrice Jean (Dixon) Parker.

Gwen was a graduate of South High School.

She was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide and activity director with Diamondhead Nursing Home and Shepherd of the Valley.

She was a member of the McGuffey Bowling League and she enjoyed dancing, playing cards, family board games and trips to the casinos.

Gwen was a loving and devoted wife to Carl L. Wilson, who transitioned on April 30, 2020, at the age of 74. They were married for 51 years.

Gwen leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Derrick M.“Muhammad” Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, Carla L. Wilson of Columbus and Jada N. Wilson of Youngstown; her beloved siblings, Morris “Chico” Parker, William J. Parker (Marva) and Leonard Parker (Leslie); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl L. Wilson who passed away on April 30, 2020 and brothers, Edward “Eddie” Parker, Jr., Harry, Ronald and Wilfred Parker.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 21 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center and on Saturday, May 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family will also celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Carl L. Wilson during the services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Wilson.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

