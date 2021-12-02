Guanzetta “Gunzy” Washington, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Guanzetta “Gunzy” Washington will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Guanzetta joined that great cloud of witnesses in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Guanzetta was born on August 17, 1936 in Mobile, Alabama to Henry Etheridge and Thelma Robinson.

The family moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania when she was five years old. There she attended school and graduated from Sharon High with distinction.

She worked in the family dry cleaners along side her siblings and cousins until graduation. Her first paying position was a foreman at Packard Electric for 5 years before studying to become a certified surgical technician at Sharon General Hospital. She retired after 35 years of dedicated service.

Throughout her life she enjoyed keeping active with various hobbies to include bowling, knitting, ceramics, family functions and later ocean travel. Guanzetta could always be found close to her big sister, Bishop Sallie M. Saunders, who beyond any doubt ensured her sister knew the Lord and enthusiastically accepted Jesus as her own personal savior.

She married the late Hugo Washington, Sr. in the summer of 1955. Two sons were the product of that union, Hugo Washington, Jr. and the late, Kevin Washington.

She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church for 80 years. Mrs. Washington served her church family honorably as a disciplined and faithful usher. She loved her church family and supported its endeavors until illness prevented her from doing so. She was adored by all for her wicked honesty and sometimes unbridled opinions. Gunzy, the name she was most affectionately known by, truly was a “sophisticated lady” with a unique swagger and poise.

She leaves to cherish her memory, loving son, Hugo (Peggy) Washington, Sharon, Pennsylvania; sister, Bishop Sallie M. Saunders (Ernest, deceased) Farrell, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

During her illness she was lovingly and meticulously cared for by Rhonda Keely (mother to granddaughter, Mykayla Washington) who was like a daughter to her.

She was preceded in death by both parents Henry and Thelma Etheridge; her son, Kevin Washington; her brother, Henry Etheridge; her sister, Nathalie Lampkins and childhood sweetheart, former husband, Hugo Washington, Sr.

The family will receive friends and well-wishers at both the home of Hugo Washington, Jr. 383 Quinby St. Sharon, Pennsylvania and Bishop Sallie M. Saunders 918 Lisa Lane, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Please observe Covid-19 protocols in the sanctuary by wearing masks and social distancing.

Internment and committal service Morefield Cemetery Chapel Hermitage Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.