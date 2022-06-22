FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory Jones will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Jones known to his family and friends as “Greg” departed this life on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was 67.

Mr. Jones was born September 7, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of David Smith and Louise Smith.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1985-1989 earning the rank of an MSSN.

He was formerly employed with the Mercer County Jail.

Greg enjoyed listening to music and playing the guitar.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Louise Smith; his daughter, Calathia and her husband, Alonzo Carroll; his sister, Nina Smith; his brother, Walter and his wife, Melissa Smith; his grandchildren, Alonzo D., Shanice J. Carroll and Leslie Franklin, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Leslie Franklin III and Zeal Gregory Carroll; a host of other relatives and dear friends including his girlfriend, Tammy Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Smith and his wife, Ernestine Jones.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

