Gregory D. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory D. Miller will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Miller departed this life Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Youngstown, OH.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

