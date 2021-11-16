Gregory D. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

J.E. Washington Funeral Services

November 10, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gregory D. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory D. Miller will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Miller departed this life Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Youngstown, OH.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Gregory D Miller

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com