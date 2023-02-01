YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Goldia Sue McCall will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Goldia Sue McCall, 74, went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

She was born on January 30, 1948 in Williamson, West Virginia to Ralph W. and Frances H. (Finch) Wells.

As a young adult Goldia moved to Detroit, Michigan where she worked for the Detroit Police Department until moving to Youngstown, Ohio where she met her husband, Charles D. McCall, who became a dear friend following their divorce.

Goldia was a graduate of Youngstown State University where she received her Master’s Degree in Social Work.

She sat on several boards including YWCA, Meshel MASCO and Minority Health. She loved being a social worker, helping others and being there for people. She worked for many organizations including Lutheran Family Services, Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, Mahoning County Children Services and most recently Catholic Charities where she had the privilege of serving others for over 14 years.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church where she attended Bible study.

Goldia leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Adelaide (Wells) Jones and Rochelle Wysinger, both of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves six grandchildren, Brandon (Maryann Sinkovich) Jones, Benjamin Jones, Christian Wysinger (Akron), Andrew Jones, Calah Jones and Adaiah Jones, all of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as six great-grandchildren, DeRon, Aaliyah, Ezra, Andyira, Andrew, Jr. and Aurora. She also leaves to cherish her memory a sister-cousin, Helena Finch of Detroit, Michigan, four brothers, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and her work family at Catholic Charities.

Her parents and a brother, Bobby Wells, preceded her in death.

Goldia loved her family. She loved her work. She loved her friends. She most importantly loved her Lord.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

