Gloria Jean Caleb, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean (Brown) Caleb, 67, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was a loving a mother, grandmother and friend.

On Thursday, November 18 2021, in Washington, Pennsylvania, Gloria Jean Caleb finally went home to God after a long battle with illness.

Gloria Jean Caleb was born on October 1, 1954, in Cleveland Ohio, to the late Cedric and Ida Mae Brown.

Gloria lived in Cleveland, Ohio until she moved to the Shenango Valley in 1980, with her late husband, Louis M. Caleb, Jr.

She worked in retail, Zayre and Walmart, for many years.

Gloria enjoyed fishing, hiking and gardening. She also liked to do crafts such as sewing and plastic canvas. She loved her shopping trips with her friends. Gloria wasn’t shy about being a Cleveland Browns fan. Gloria loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed singing, dancing and laughing with them. She loved to watch her grandsons play football and march in the high school band. Also she loved to watch her granddaughter sing on stage.

Gloria is survived by her children, Trina Brown, Victoria Caleb and Jerry Primm II and five grandchildren, Emory Polley, Jahquan Primm III, Nia Primm, Drew Brown and D’Andre Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cedric and Ida Mae Brown and husband, Louis M. Caleb, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

