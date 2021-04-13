Gloria Calwell-James, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Gloria Calwell-James will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Perfection Faith International Church, at 2110 Glenwood at the Jaylex Event Center for Mrs. Gloria E. Calwell-James, 76, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 9:26 p.m. at Beeghly Oak Center, following an extended illness.

Gloria was born September 15, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James and Lola Hall of Warren, Ohio.

She was baptized in Jesus name and received the Holy Ghost in 1985, at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church of Youngstown.

She served as the Mother of the Church at Revealing Truth Tabernacle where she was a faithful member.

She had a great passion in caring for people and worked as a registered nurse at Ron Joy Nursing Home where she retired in 1998, due to illness.

She leaves to cherish her loving and precious memories, her husband of 58 years, Mr. Alexander E. James Sr., her surviving children, Cara M. James, Carla J. Tate, Leah (Robert) Jordan, Travis (Ashley) James, all of Youngstown, Alexander E. (Tonya) James Jr. of Northfield, Ohio; a goddaughter, Cheryl (Rickey) Boundary of Youngstown; her stepchildren, Cedric (Anieka) Martin, Stephanie (Tony) Pittman, both of Columbus, Ohio;. 25 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her best friend, Lenore Bills and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Edward and Lola Hall; her only two siblings, William (Walter) Barron, Maxzine E. Reed-Spraggins; six children, John, Eric, Michael Oneil, Thymian, twins boys- Derick and Jarick.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center but request that the service be limited to immediate family and close family friends only.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

