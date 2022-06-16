FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Gloria Ann Spencer will be held Monday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Gloria entered into eternal Life Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Gloria Ann Spencer was born on August 4, 1956. She was the only daughter to the late Rev. Anderson T. and Mary E. Tatum (McKoy).

Gloria graduated from Farrell High School in 1974.

After graduation, she went to work in the Business Office of Farrell Area School District, then later came back as a computer aide after her department at Liberty Mutual (where she worked for approximately 15 years as a financial analyst) closed. Gloria also worked as the Assistant Secretary at Valley Baptist Church when needed, from time to time.

She had a huge heart which allowed her to spread love many different ways; from fostering children in need through the Bair Foundation (for over ten years), to picking up people she barely knew, to even singing in the choir in her own special key (all while forgetting the words to the songs, so she’d make up her own rendition).

On September 3, 1988 Gloria married the LOVE of her life Dwight Spencer, Sr. Added to this union was the blended family consisting of Sonianne Spencer, Dwight Spencer, Jr. and Louisa Spencer. With their love two years later came their only daughter together, Tasha Lynn Cannon.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dwight Spencer, Sr; her children, Tasha Lynn Cannon (Russ) of Tennessee, Sonianne Spencer, Louisa Spencer, Dwight (Dawn) Spencer, Jr., all of Niagara Falls, New York; her grandchildren, Noah Cannon and Neela Cannon-Razo, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Brianna Spencer, Morgan Spencer, Laila Spencer, Dwight Spencer III, Kennisha Lee, Kennedy Lee and Makhi Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Kamille and Aliyah; two sisters-in-love, Sherry Lee and Deborah Owens-Williamson; two brothers-in- law, Cleveland Spencer (Katrina) and Terry Spencer, of Niagara Falls, New York; three uncles, George (Eileen) Batchelor of Youngstown, Ohio, James (Patricia) Tatum of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Paul Tatum of Allentown, Pennsylvania; her special Godchildren, Norman Blue, Jr., Christian Jackson and Janai Smith; two Godsisters, Ariane Powell and Crystal Blue and a host of close family and friends.

Gloria was welcomed to her eternal resting place by her parents, Rev. Anderson and Mary (McKoy)Tatum; her paternal grandparents, Anderson and Lydia Tatum, Sr. and maternal grandmother, Daisy McKoy. Gloria was also greeted with wide opened arms by her two special cousins\sisters, Connie Smith and Barbara Lynn Blue, along with her best friend, Carol Jones.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Gloria Spencer.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.