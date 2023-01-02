YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Glennie Young was held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 2: 00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Glennie Young, age 72, departed this life on December 24, 2022.

Glennie was born in Greenville, Alabama a daughter of Charlie Wilkie and Leamaude Wilkie.

Glennie married James Young of Youngstown, Ohio on August 4, 1983.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family received friends Monday January 2, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements were handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Glennie D. Young

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.