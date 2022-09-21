YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

