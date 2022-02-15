YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Gladys Hodgens will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Hodgens departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Dandridge’s Burgundi Manor.

Gladys was born on February 3, 1932, in Buena Vista, Mississippi, a daughter of Chester and Annie Bell Perry.

She retired from General Motors in Grand Rapids, Michigan after 25 years of service.

She later relocated to Youngstown, Ohio to be closer to family.

She was a dedicated member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and Missionary. She also served as an Usher and on the Hospitality committee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister, Bennie Coleman of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Braxton and Frank Perry and her sister, Robbie Williams.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Gladys Hodgens