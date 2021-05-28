Gladys B. Lewis, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Gladys B. Lewis will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Lewis departed this life Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Gladys was born November 15, 1927 in Parksville, South Carolina, a daughter of Henry and Hettie Chamberlin Hill.

She was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she served on various committees. She sang with the Mt. Olive Airs and New Believers. She served as a Sunday school teacher and youth choir director.

She also devoted her spare time to the Shenango Valley Directors Guild.

She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Christine Jones of Farrell, Rev. Deborah Lewis Sanders of Sharon and Leann and her husband, Arthur Adolphsen, of Youngstown, Ohio; her bonus daughters, Louise and her husband, Anthony German, of Norfolk, Virginia and Charlene and her husband, Rev. Dr. Angel De’La Cruz, of Shelocta, Pennsylvania; eight grandsons; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JR Lewis whom she married in 1945; four brothers and five sisters.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery in Brookfield, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

