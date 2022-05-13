YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Gerjuan Charlton will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Charlton departed this life Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

