YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Geraldine Vivian Cowart will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street in Youngstown, Ohio.

Geraldine, 94 of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Geraldine Cowart was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 4, 1927 to Chester and Alma Lightfoot Granberry.

Geraldine attended North High School and later received her GED.

She worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for 36 years retiring in 1991. She was also a volunteer for the Stars & Foster Grandparents Program and the Ronald McDonald House.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for 58 years serving on the Altar Guild, Nurses Guild, Senior Ministry, Prison Ministry, Food Giveaway and Vacation Bible School.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jeanette Miller and Chester (Nevette) Granberry, of Youngstown; 20 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn Peeples and son, Charles Buie.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Social Distancing practices will be observed.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Geraldine Vivian Cowart.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.