YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Gerald Elliott Hodge, will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Known to most as “Elliott”, he entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, due to complications from a previous heart condition.

He was born March 25, 1969, to Joseph Hodge, Jr. and Naomi Thompson.

After attending South High School, Elliott worked various delivery jobs. He was most recently employed by Sherwin Williams and Emerines Towing.

Since childhood, Elliott had a strong love of cars, forming many lifelong friendships through this hobby. He also loved to fish, travel and spend time with his family. Yearly family vacations to the Outer Banks of North Carolina were very special to him.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Karla Hodge; his children, Diamond Steele, Demario (Danasia) Hoyt, Autumn (CJ) Steele, Mikalia (Dontasja) Hodge, Tavares (Brooke) Hodge, Nevaeh Williams and Anyah Williams; grandsons, Braydan, Tobias and Demaurri; his mother, Naomi (Greg) Thompson; stepmother, Karen Patton; siblings, Kevin (Faith) Hodge, Stephanie (Jovonna) Solomon, Tiffany Hodge and Joy Hodge, Greg Thompson, Porcha Thompson and Kristen (John) Thompson; uncles, Renaldo Hodge and Marcellus Bowman, Jr. and his aunt, Sharon Tutwiler. He also leaves two best friends who were like brothers, Matthew Patterson and James Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hodge, Jr. and grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Wanita Hodge, as well as Marcellus and Elizabeth Bowman.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to services, at Boardman United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Gerald E. Hodge.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.