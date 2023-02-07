YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deaconess Georgia Mae Nelson will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio.

Deaconess Nelson departed this life Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Nelson was born October 30, 1931, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Russell Thomas, Sr. and Golena Scott Thomas.

She moved to Youngstown, Ohio with her husband, Earlean Nelson, to build a loving family. Georgia and Earlean were married for 67 years and welcomed four beautiful children into this world.

She worked at Northside Hospital as a kitchen aide during the 70s.

She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess as well as on the senior usher board for numerous years. To know her is to know her love for the Lord and her family.

She was best known as a caring, kind woman with a humble spirit and she never met a stranger. She loved going to bingo and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

Her love and legacy will live on through her children, Sylvester and Ladonna (Tubbs) Nelson, of Youngstown, Ohio, Sandra and Anthony Stringer, of Blue Springs, Missouri and Earlee and Paula Nelson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son-in-law, William Cheirs of Kansas City, Missouri; her two sisters, Everlena Thomas and Carolyn Edwards; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Freddie Cheirs; one sister, Bobbie Marshall and seven brothers, Albert, Leo, Russell, Cleo, Eottis, Nathaniel and Veottis Thomas.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

