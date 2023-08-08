YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – To everything there is a season.

A Time to Be Born: Reverend George Washington Batchelor was born April 4, 1946 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina to James Connie Batchelor, Sr. and Daisy McKoy.

A Time to Die: At 5:05 a.m., on Friday, August 4, 2023 our Savior called his servant Reverend George Washington Batchelor’s name and he answered quietly to go from this earthly labors to go be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A Time to Love: On July 10, 1971, George united in Holy Matrimony with his true love, Eileen Diane Duckett Batchelor. This union grew to be a standard of love, stability and shining of a Godly marriage that honored God and the foundation of the family unit. To this union were born Jeremy Batchelor and Jenyce Batchelor whom he loved and set a standard of sacrifice and service.

A Time to Plant and Pluck: George was reared in Elizabethtown, North Carolina and attended Bladen County Schools, graduating from Bladen Central High School in 1965. Shortly after graduation, he matriculated to Farrell, Pennsylvania to begin his planting season with the loving assistance of a host of family members but especially his special late aunt, Lucille Blue, late uncle, Willie Blue, Sr. and late sister, Mary McKoy Tatum and late brother-in-law, Rev. Anderson T. Tatum.

Rev. Batchelor began his work history in the bustling steel mills of the Shenango Valley before transitioning into work as a credit consultant and then an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance. He then began the work that he truly loved, caring for God’s people. He worked and retired from the State of Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities as a Therapeutic Program Worker at Youngstown Developmental Center. He continued to serve as a Respite Care Worker at Crossroads, the Burdman Group and Lark Enterprises.

Reverend Batchelor was an avid writer of poetry and short stories and even had some of his work published throughout the years. In his younger years, he was also known as a great dancer.

He joined Valley Baptist Church of Wheatland, Pennsylvania in 1965. He served as an usher, trustee and was an integral part in the annual Valley Baptist Church Fashion Show. He also taught the teenage Sunday School class for many years.

In 1989, he accepted the call to preach the Gospel. He served as an associate minister at Valley Baptist Church for more than 20 years under the leadership of Rev. Anderson T. Tatum before uniting with World Fellowship Interdenominational Church of Youngstown, Ohio under the leadership of Rev. Larry McCulloh. Rev. Batchelor’s ministry extended beyond the walls of the church building as he was often found mentoring young men in the community and in the prison system. He was affectionately referred to as “Brother George” by those that he mentored and looked up to as a big brother and even father figure.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Eileen D. Batchelor, whom he loved as Christ, loved the Church; his son, Jeremy J. Batchelor (Sukanya); daughter, Jenyce D. Batchelor (Robert); grandchildren, MaShama Lawrence Batchelor, Joshua Batchelor (Sydney), Isaiah Batchelor, Bobbie Batchelor and Joi Jennings; his bonus son, William Poole; sister-in-law, JoAnn Batchelor; sister, Gloria Brunson McDowell (Clifton); sisters-in-law, Addie Crawley (Rev. James), Daphne Duckett, Carolyn Brown (Dennis) and Laraine Poole; brothers-in-law, Randy Duckett (Renita) and Calvin Poindexter; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and community sons and daughters whom he treated as his own, including his Godchildren, Calvin Keller, Shawn Roberts, William Poole, Angela Duckett, Jennika Davis and Alesha Blue.

Rev. Batchelor was preceded in death by his father, James C. Batchelor, Sr.; mother, Daisy McKoy; brother, Clarence McKoy, Sr.; sister, Mary Tatum; brother, James C. Batchelor, Jr.; brother-in-law, Rev. Anderson T. Tatum; mother-in-law, Evangelist Ruth Duckett; father-in-law, Deacon Shirley B. Duckett; special aunt who helped rear him, Mrs. Lucille McKoy Blue and late uncle, Willie Blue, Sr.

A homegoing celebration will be held for Rev. George W. Batchelor Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, located at 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. The family will be receiving loved ones and friends at 9:30 a.m. the same day at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

