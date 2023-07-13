WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Freeman, Jr. was born in Warren, Ohio on December 9, 1941. The eldest child of the union between George and Clementine Thomas Freeman, an entrepreneur before the term was part of popular culture. He began a car wash at the age of 18.

In 1971, Mr. Freeman obtained the very first Minority Enterprise Small Business Investment loan in the Mahoning Valley, sponsored by General Motors Corporation. He utilized the loan to begin Freeman’s Civic Center in at the former A & P on Main Street in Warren. The skating rink and event center featured acts from BB King and his famous, (The Thrill is Gone), Kool and the Gang (Celebration), New Birth (Wildflower) and many others.

An active supporter of labor, Freeman realized that this vehicle lifted the majority of African Americans into the middle class. He was a Delegate of the Greater Youngstown & Trumbull Counties AFL-CIO, a Teamster, member of the nationwide caucus of SEIU organizers – the Afram-African American Caucus and the Carpenters Union.

He was a licensed insurance agent, as well as realtor and secured an ABR Accredited Buyers Representative credential; working for companies such as New York Life and ReMax .

A believer in community service, he served a short time as a volunteer firefighter with Warren Township. He was a Member of the Board of Directors for the Warren Trumbull Urban League, the Warren Area JayCees, A. Phillip Randolph Institute, he was a member of King Solomon Lodge #87. His NAACP affiliation includes member of Warren Trumbull NAACP, Education Chair and President of the Youngstown NAACP He also was a member of the Roberts Deliberating Club.

He leaves to carry on his legacy his wife, Janice Logan and three daughters, Lisa Freeman-Williamson, Linda Freeman Walker and Georgia Freeman; three grandchildren, Damon Williamson, Jr., Adrieann Rowland and Hayden Freeman Walker and three great-grandchildren, Isabella Rowland, Damon Williamson III and Emmington Williamson. His end-of-life partner, Cossell Burton and her family, will also continue to love and miss him.

He transitioned on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Hospice House of the Mahoning Valley.

Arrangments handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

