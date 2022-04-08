CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Gary C. Edwards, Sr. will be held Monday April 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Gary was born in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Gerta Mae Murray on September 29, 1959.

Gary decided to make his transition to Glory unexpectedly on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Gary graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia and later joined the United States Army.

After serving in the United States Army, Gary displayed his passion for cooking and serving others. He later served for over 20 years as an emergency and trauma nurse at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia.

Gary was committed to protecting and loving his family. Nothing brought him more joy than to see his family and friends enjoy good food and fellowship. He was happy to make others laugh by telling past stories and using his hilarious sense of humor. He enjoyed westerns on Saturday morning, fishing in a good pond and sitting outdoors to enjoy his surroundings. Gary was a fantastic father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He believed in having a personal relationship with God and never letting another person define what that relationship should look like. Gary was all about teaching the younger generation to learn his recipes and trades. He always talked about how proud he was to see the young people in his family succeed in all areas of life. He often expressed his love to and for his family and friends. He took pride in encouraging whomever he encountered by cutting jokes and making them feel a part of his world.

He will be greeted by his mother, Gerta Mae Murray; his sister, Rose E. LeGrand and his grandparents, Reverend William J. Carter and Mrs. June F. Carter.

He has a large close family that will really miss him dearly. The memories that he leaves will forever be cherished by his son, Gary, Jr. of Canton, Ohio; his siblings, Bert Edwards, Jr. of Sparta, North Carolina, Alvah Hayes of Canton, Ohio, Lorriane Hairston of Greensboro, North Carolina, Rodney Edwards of Sparta, North Carolina and Doug Murray (Angie) of Charleston, West Virginia; five others that were like his children, Anthony Edwards of Clarksburg, West Virginia, William LeGrand of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Timothy Creasy (Telisa) of Beckley, West Virginia, Luciana Philyaw (Curtis) of Rome, Georgia and Jasmine Hayes of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Coriauna and Kyleigh, Amerie; a great-grandchild, Alaia-Amore and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Cheryl Earley, Rose Black, Don Boyer and Robert Saunders.

The family is grateful for the many prayers, phone calls, thoughts, kind words and encouragement they received during this significant loss.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Washington Funeral Home.

