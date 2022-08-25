YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio will be held Monday August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on August 20, 2022.

He was born to the late Fannie and Leroy Foose on November 1, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Frederick was affectionately known as Fred and Freddie by all he knew and loved. Freddie was one of 16 children. The Foose family relocated to Youngstown in 1975.

Fred was employed as a laborer at the Steel Mill.

His favorite hobby was fishing but he also enjoyed working on cars and could fix anything in or around the home. He also enjoyed watching western movies.

Freddie leaves to cherish his memory his lifelong partner Charlotte Blunt; stepdaughter Yalonda Smith; grandchildren Brandon, Derek, Kayla, Terrence and Brian; great-grandchildren Rashod, Kimora, Jordan, Brian Jr, Bryson and Heaven; his only surviving sibling Winfred Foose; and a host of extended family and friends. Fred will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; stepson Raylin Blunt; his five brothers, Leroy Jr., Otis, Benjamin, Randolph and Willie Foose; his four sisters, Doris Foose, Annette Stewart, Gloria Glenel, and Mary Rhodes, his niece, Cynthia Bland and two nephews, Kendrick Stewart and Rodney Rhodes.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

