YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Loving Memory of Franklin D. Anderson, Sr.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Franklin D. Anderson Sr., a beloved member of the community, who peacefully departed this life on Sunday, September 3, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on January 30, 1934, in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Anderson.

Franklin was a proud African American gentleman who exuded strength, resilience and a zest for life. He dedicated his days to hard work and perseverance, leaving an indelible mark on the world around him. Despite facing challenges along his journey, Franklin’s spirit remained unyielding. His determination and unwavering commitment to his family and community served as an inspiration to all who knew him.

In his early years, Franklin acquired a vast array of knowledge. Franklin’s time as a truck driver in the recycling and salvaging industry highlighted his strong work ethic and ability to overcome any obstacles that came his way. He was a self-employed individual, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and clients.

Left to cherish his memory his son, Franklin D. Anderson, Jr. of Lower Peach Tree, Alabama; brothers, Llyod Knight and Joe Knight, both of Lower Peach Tree, Alabama; a sister, Jessie Partlow of Cleveland; his nephew and caregiver, Clarence Anderson, Sr. and sister-in-law, Willie B. Anderson of Bronx, New York. Although circumstances resulted in a divorce, he maintained an amicable relationship with his former wife, Lonnie B. Anderson and her children. He also leaves a score of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Welcoming him at Heaven’s gate include his parents; sons, Alonzo Anderson and Leslie Anderson and siblings, Jellean Anderson, Henry Anderson II, Woodrow Anderson, Sr., Curley Jackson and Tommy Lee Anderson.

Funeral services to honor Franklin’s life will be held at the J. E. Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the public viewing, which will occur prior to the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. This is an opportunity for all who loved Franklin to gather, share memories and bid farewell to a remarkable man who made a lasting impact.

We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and support during this difficult time. May Franklin D. Anderson Sr. Rest in eternal peace, forever held close within our hearts.

Tribute to Dad

I thought of you today

But that was nothing new

I thought about you yesterday

And the day before too

I think of you in silence

I often speak your name

All I have is memories

And your picture in a frame

Your memory is a keepsake

From which will never phas yart

God you in His arms

And I have you in my heart.

Lovingly Shared by His Son

Franklin D. Anderson, Jr.

The family also expresses great appreciation everyone for the ministries of prayer, peace, and presence during our time of loss. Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

