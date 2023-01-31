YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Francine Renee Clark will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:0 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Francine Renee Clark, gained her wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Francine was born April 17, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio to Rosemary Brown Clark and William “Moochie” Clark.

A lifetime resident of Youngstown, Francine was a 1979 graduate of The Rayen School.

She was employed at Northside Medical Center, in various positions, until her retirement.

Francine had a caring nature, was fun-loving and independent. She followed in her mom’s footsteps and enjoyed bowling as one of her hobbies. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and didn’t mind letting you know it. She loved celebrating life by hosting a cookout every year for her birthday to which she invited all of her friends and relatives. It was a party not to be missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, James “Buddy” Brown of Austintown, Ohio and Christopher William Simon of Warren, Ohio; her sister, Angela V. Clark-Venable of Youngstown, Ohio; her uncle James (Rose) Jackson, of Albany, New York and her three nieces, Tamara (Richard) Page of Charlotte, North Carolina, Monique (Kwadjo) Steele of Greensboro North Carolina and Shanise Clark of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves her pride and joy, the three great-nephews, Marshall (Emmy), Caleb and Kendall; three special cousins, Christian (Gina) Jackson of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Marjorie Bandy of Cleveland, Ohio and Araya Joy Whited of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Diane Brown of Austintown, Ohio and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including Aunt Joan, Mecia and Keith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Lala Mae Jackson.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

