Francine Laverne May, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Francine L. May will be held Saturday, February 27 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Francine Laverne May, 67, gained her wings Thursday, February 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Francine affectionately known as “Cina” was born September 7, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Julia Thomas Robinson.

Francine graduated from East High School in 1971.

Francine married the late Ulysses May November 23, 1973.

She pursued a career working for Omni Manor Health Care Center for 25 years.

One of her biggest gifts was her passion for caring for others. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Her hobbies were bingo and The Ohio Lottery. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Francine gave her family unique baby names that will forever be in everyone’s hearts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, James Robinson, Terrence May, Sheriee Davis and Athena May; her siblings, Edith Butler, Catherine Mann, John Robinson; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her children, Sharon and Vaschon May; her brothers, Homer Goodwin, George Sherman and Kenneth Robinson.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

