YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Frances Juanita Pegues Carter will be held Thursday March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Carter departed this life March 20, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday March 23, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.