YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Flonerra Henry Harris will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Rev. Flonerra Henry Harris departed this life Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services. Please visit jewashingtonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences and to sign the online guestbook.

Send flowers to the service of Rev. Flonerra Henry Harris.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.