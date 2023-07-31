YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Erceale Hunt, 79, beloved Mother and Aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

She entered this world on April 26, 1944 in Washington, DC, born to Paul and Leona Hunt.

She is survived by her son Sean Hunt, her special niece Linda Teamer along with a host of additional nieces, nephews and friends.

Welcoming Erceale at Heaven’s gate parents; sisters Lola (Tony) Weaver, Sylvia (Charles) Birch and her brother, Theodore (Ruth) Bolling.

Calling hours and public viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with brief service to follow at noon in the chapel of The J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

The ministry of comfort and transitional arrangements have been entrusted to the J. E. Washington Funeral Services, Youngstown.

